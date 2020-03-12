Personal Capital Advisors Corp Boosts Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 76,925 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned 0.07% of Occidental Petroleum worth $24,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 707,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,145,000 after buying an additional 29,925 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 8,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 105,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,352,000 after buying an additional 23,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,806 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Edward Jones raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.98.

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,181,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,326,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of -13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.87 and a 200 day moving average of $40.94. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $68.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 26.58%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 217.93%.

In other news, SVP Oscar K. Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $137,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,482.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisse B. Walter purchased 3,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.93 per share, for a total transaction of $123,750.94. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

