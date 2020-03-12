Personal Capital Advisors Corp Boosts Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,586 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned 0.06% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $4,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 19,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 9,231 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 161,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,665,000 after buying an additional 15,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 9,453 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.70. The stock had a trading volume of 196,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,256. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $55.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.