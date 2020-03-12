Personal Capital Advisors Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 638,534 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,712 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned about 0.22% of Masco worth $30,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Masco by 31.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,541,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,631 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Masco by 1,372.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,025,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,200,000 after acquiring an additional 955,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Masco by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,189,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,060,000 after acquiring an additional 881,599 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Masco by 39.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,024,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,042,000 after acquiring an additional 862,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Masco by 296.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,056,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,705,000 after acquiring an additional 790,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays downgraded Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Argus restated a “reduce” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Masco in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

Shares of Masco stock traded down $2.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,474,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,850,055. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.48. Masco Corp has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $50.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.80 and its 200 day moving average is $45.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Masco had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 3,655.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 82,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $3,965,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 246,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,818,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 41,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $2,031,311.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,106,293.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 190,576 shares of company stock worth $9,139,590. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

