Personal Capital Advisors Corp Buys 10,849 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,849 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned approximately 0.60% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $12,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CALM. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cleveland Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of CALM stock traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.93. 69,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,861. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 0.34.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.24). Cal-Maine Foods had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

