Personal Capital Advisors Corp Buys 10,990 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,990 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned 1.08% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $21,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 48,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Quest Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $866,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Shares of VAW traded down $9.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,475. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.60 and its 200-day moving average is $127.59. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $100.61 and a 52-week high of $135.19.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.