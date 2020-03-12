Personal Capital Advisors Corp Buys 12,978 Shares of Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned approximately 0.25% of Dorman Products worth $6,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 6.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Dorman Products by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 709,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,730,000 after acquiring an additional 329,436 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Dorman Products by 18.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Dorman Products by 10.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 110,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after acquiring an additional 10,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in Dorman Products by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 51,072 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 25,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DORM shares. BidaskClub upgraded Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley decreased their target price on Dorman Products from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stephens decreased their target price on Dorman Products from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of DORM stock traded down $4.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.20. 31,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,558. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.38. Dorman Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.35 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.18). Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $239.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

