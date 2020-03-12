Personal Capital Advisors Corp Buys 18,204 Shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,204 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned about 0.27% of ABM Industries worth $6,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABM. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in ABM Industries by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 53.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Shares of ABM traded down $5.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.17. 43,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,594. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.32. ABM Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 2.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 36.10%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABM. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ABM Industries from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABM Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.94.

In related news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $27,616.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 5,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $235,470.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,255.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.