Personal Capital Advisors Corp Buys 22,617 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 107,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,617 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,764,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,437 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,105,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,765,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,794,000 after acquiring an additional 188,363 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,182,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,096,000 after acquiring an additional 25,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $963,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA traded down $3.94 on Thursday, hitting $31.39. 4,808,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,451,574. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.39. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $44.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.