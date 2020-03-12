Personal Capital Advisors Corp Buys 277,969 Shares of Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 86.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 600,935 shares of the local business review company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,969 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned about 0.86% of Yelp worth $20,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in YELP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 18.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 222,906 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 34,389 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the third quarter valued at $412,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 47.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 168,634 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after acquiring an additional 53,881 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 48.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,157 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 1,207.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,010,059 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $35,099,000 after acquiring an additional 932,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Yelp alerts:

In other Yelp news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $158,529.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,932 shares in the company, valued at $6,406,684.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YELP. Barclays lowered Yelp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Yelp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yelp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NYSE:YELP traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.45. The company had a trading volume of 152,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,153. Yelp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $40.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Yelp had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $268.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.81 million. Equities analysts forecast that Yelp Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Yelp Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.