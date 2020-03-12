Personal Capital Advisors Corp Buys 49,835 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 707,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,835 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned about 0.09% of Newmont Goldcorp worth $30,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 264.1% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 404.0% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEM shares. UBS Group started coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Eight Capital started coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Newmont Goldcorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Shares of NEM traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.44. 2,177,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,676,946. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1-year low of $29.77 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.23 and a 200-day moving average of $41.34.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.42%.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $153,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,310 shares in the company, valued at $932,951.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $174,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,079.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,150 shares of company stock worth $1,300,999 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.