Personal Capital Advisors Corp Buys 8,440 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned about 0.55% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $24,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VPU. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of VPU stock traded down $13.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,536. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.68 and a 200-day moving average of $143.20. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $126.37 and a 52 week high of $156.43.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

