Personal Capital Advisors Corp Grows Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,878 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned about 0.26% of Eastman Chemical worth $27,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMN traded down $5.05 on Thursday, reaching $42.46. 314,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,375. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $47.09 and a 1-year high of $86.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.61 and a 200-day moving average of $73.39.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.03%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMN. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

