Personal Capital Advisors Corp Grows Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1,246.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,487 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned about 0.13% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $21,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 252.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHB stock traded down $6.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.41. 408,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,145. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $64.01 and a 1 year high of $81.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.79 and a 200 day moving average of $74.36.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

