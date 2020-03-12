Personal Capital Advisors Corp Grows Position in Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 246.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,993,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417,278 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned approximately 1.22% of Gulfport Energy worth $6,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPOR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 4,927,254.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,182,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,541 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Gulfport Energy by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 654,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after buying an additional 126,888 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Gulfport Energy by 119.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Gulfport Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 505,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 27,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Gulfport Energy by 37.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 219,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 59,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GPOR shares. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on Gulfport Energy from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut Gulfport Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub cut Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut Gulfport Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Gulfport Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.18.

Shares of Gulfport Energy stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,122,350. The company has a market capitalization of $81.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.38. Gulfport Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $8.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $281.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.83 million. Gulfport Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 116.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Gulfport Energy Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Gulfport Energy Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

