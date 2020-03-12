Personal Capital Advisors Corp Grows Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,035 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $7,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.29.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MCD traded down $18.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $170.14. 844,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,443,081. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.16. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $180.66 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The stock has a market cap of $127.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.48.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

