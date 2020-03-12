Personal Capital Advisors Corp Grows Stake in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,365 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned approximately 0.20% of NorthWestern worth $7,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,814,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,034,000 after purchasing an additional 138,445 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,342,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,359,000 after purchasing an additional 25,789 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 711,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,969,000 after purchasing an additional 110,027 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 701,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,294,000 after purchasing an additional 103,353 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,274,000 after purchasing an additional 35,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NWE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim started coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.86.

In related news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $248,674.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total value of $158,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,265 shares of company stock valued at $653,731. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NWE traded down $9.25 on Thursday, reaching $61.71. The stock had a trading volume of 47,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,943. NorthWestern Corp has a 12-month low of $67.36 and a 12-month high of $80.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.48.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $328.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.25%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.