Personal Capital Advisors Corp Grows Stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,532 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,282 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned approximately 0.27% of Ormat Technologies worth $10,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,969 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Shlomi Argas sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total value of $118,181.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,181.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Ormat Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

NYSE ORA traded down $4.09 on Thursday, hitting $58.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,959. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.00 and a 52-week high of $87.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.28). Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.34 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.14%.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

