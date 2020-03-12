Personal Capital Advisors Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned about 0.27% of Cogent Communications worth $8,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 4,287.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

In related news, Director Blake Bath sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $475,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,428.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $34,955.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,034 shares of company stock worth $645,271 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCOI traded down $6.74 on Thursday, hitting $77.35. 33,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.99. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $49.79 and a 1 year high of $87.61.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $140.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.52 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 22.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 336.84%.

CCOI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.22.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

See Also: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.