Personal Capital Advisors Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,023,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,597 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned about 0.41% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $33,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 21.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Pilgrim’s Pride stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.11. 146,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.48.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Jayson Penn sold 3,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $88,972.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,471,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PPC shares. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.