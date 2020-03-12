Personal Capital Advisors Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,488 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned about 0.32% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $31,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,522,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,577,000 after buying an additional 357,879 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,068,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,122,000 after buying an additional 90,586 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,813,000 after buying an additional 14,468 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 622,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,414,000 after buying an additional 20,450 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 604,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,331,000 after buying an additional 85,200 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Lee R. Nickloy sold 1,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total transaction of $163,793.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel T. Froetscher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $245,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,448.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,128 shares of company stock valued at $2,396,043 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PNW traded down $9.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,589. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.86 and its 200-day moving average is $93.17. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $105.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $670.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.7825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 65.62%.

PNW has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

