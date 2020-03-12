Personal Capital Advisors Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 614,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,370 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned approximately 0.34% of Service Co. International worth $28,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 746.5% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Service Co. International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

In related news, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,154,634.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $7,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,293,308 shares in the company, valued at $65,906,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 405,672 shares of company stock worth $20,835,403. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Service Co. International stock traded down $4.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,823. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.74. Service Co. International has a one year low of $38.92 and a one year high of $52.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.06). Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $850.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

