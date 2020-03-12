Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $10.73 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned approximately 0.49% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $10,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOX. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Shares of VOX stock traded down $7.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.73. 17,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,029. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.75. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $79.75 and a twelve month high of $100.95.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

