Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $13.91 Million Stock Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned about 0.56% of California Water Service Group worth $13,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CWT. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,439,000 after buying an additional 40,092 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,034,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CWT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.

CWT stock traded down $3.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.65. 41,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,628. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.48 and its 200 day moving average is $52.79. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $45.24 and a twelve month high of $57.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.27.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.54 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is 64.89%.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

