Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $14.17 Million Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,067 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned about 0.41% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $14,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE traded down $5.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.99. The stock had a trading volume of 57,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,103. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.08. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $93.17.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

