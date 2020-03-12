Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $19.56 Million Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 350,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned approximately 0.39% of Portland General Electric worth $19,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on POR shares. Bank of America upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Sidoti upped their price target on Portland General Electric from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim lowered Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Shares of POR traded down $8.58 on Thursday, reaching $45.51. 90,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,789. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $49.79 and a 12 month high of $63.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.08.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.30 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 10.08%. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.44%.

In other news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $34,248.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at $480,101.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

