Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $32.73 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,567 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,358 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned about 0.18% of Fortinet worth $32,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,750,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $613,965,000 after buying an additional 1,506,488 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Fortinet by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,943,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $207,486,000 after buying an additional 537,112 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,560,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,609,000 after buying an additional 489,942 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Fortinet by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,471,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,144,000 after buying an additional 405,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,033,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,349,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 26,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total value of $2,845,109.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,186,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,061,357. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 11,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $1,317,819.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,461.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,046 shares of company stock worth $4,517,963 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

FTNT traded down $12.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.84. 284,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,017,995. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.05. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.18. Fortinet Inc has a one year low of $68.87 and a one year high of $121.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Fortinet had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $614.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Fortinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fortinet from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fortinet from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, FBN Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.48.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

