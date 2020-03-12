Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $5.69 Million Stock Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lowered its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned about 0.11% of Alliance Data Systems worth $5,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 83.4% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 157.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE ADS traded down $10.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.82. The company had a trading volume of 159,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.03. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a one year low of $56.90 and a one year high of $182.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.84.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.04. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 20.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities cut Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.81.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.