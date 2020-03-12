Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $6.79 Million Stock Position in HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 21,176 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned about 0.26% of HB Fuller worth $6,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,612,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,174,000 after buying an additional 142,060 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after buying an additional 67,500 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HB Fuller in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of HB Fuller from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet cut shares of HB Fuller from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

FUL stock traded down $4.08 on Thursday, reaching $28.75. 44,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,187. HB Fuller Co has a 12 month low of $32.16 and a 12 month high of $52.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). HB Fuller had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $739.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that HB Fuller Co will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. HB Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

In related news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 9,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $441,185.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,705.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 4,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $198,274.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,285.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

HB Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

