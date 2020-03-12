Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $7.19 Million Stock Position in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 26,913 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned 0.30% of Sanmina worth $7,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sanmina by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,043,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $334,393,000 after purchasing an additional 467,702 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Sanmina by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,215,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $110,099,000 after purchasing an additional 168,332 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Sanmina by 1,793.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 147,149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 139,379 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sanmina by 15,080.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 137,381 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SANM stock traded down $4.04 on Thursday, reaching $19.85. The company had a trading volume of 52,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,233. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.95 and a 200-day moving average of $31.49. Sanmina Corp has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $34.96.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Sanmina’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanmina Corp will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SANM shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sanmina from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

