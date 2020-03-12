Personal Capital Advisors Corp Increases Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 203,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 39,142 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned 0.43% of G-III Apparel Group worth $6,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GIII. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. 99.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Bokhorst Willem Van sold 4,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $155,945.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,227.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GIII. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock traded down $2.96 on Thursday, reaching $13.23. 87,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,268. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $43.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.91 million, a PE ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.68.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.