Personal Capital Advisors Corp Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned about 0.27% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $15,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

VDC stock traded down $13.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $131.18. The company had a trading volume of 12,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,219. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $141.15 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.91.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

