Personal Capital Advisors Corp Invests $33.96 Million in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,324,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,957,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned 0.13% of Baker Hughes A GE at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 1,178.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 117,755 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,502,000 after purchasing an additional 87,664 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

BHGE traded down $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $12.71. 10,754,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,484,392. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.37 and its 200-day moving average is $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $31.26. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

