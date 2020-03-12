Personal Capital Advisors Corp Lowers Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 86.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516,775 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 56,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $4.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,677,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,389,019. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.52. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $77.41. The company has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 60.78%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 5,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $441,793.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,393 shares in the company, valued at $14,210,483.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $1,222,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,081,611 shares in the company, valued at $74,468,917.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 278,265 shares of company stock worth $20,736,704 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

