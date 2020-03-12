Personal Capital Advisors Corp Purchases 12,964 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,964 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned about 0.14% of Varian Medical Systems worth $17,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Varian Medical Systems by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,239,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $460,003,000 after acquiring an additional 556,316 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 768,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,074,000 after buying an additional 484,173 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 727,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,585,000 after buying an additional 15,365 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 603,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,658,000 after buying an additional 6,217 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 468,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,513,000 after buying an additional 13,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on VAR shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Varian Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $166.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research cut their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $160.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.13.

Shares of NYSE:VAR traded down $8.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.48. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.92 and a fifty-two week high of $150.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.36 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.19, for a total value of $160,437.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,725.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Andrew Eckert sold 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $804,758.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,566 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,754.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,500 shares of company stock worth $2,369,406 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

