Personal Capital Advisors Corp Purchases 14,484 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,216 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,484 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned 0.28% of Owens Corning worth $19,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1,056.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $250,915.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,142. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prithvi Gandhi acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.90 per share, with a total value of $234,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 51,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,076.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OC. Citigroup began coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised Owens Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Owens Corning from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.90.

Shares of OC stock traded down $3.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.21. 271,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,826,264. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.28. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $43.71 and a 12-month high of $68.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Owens Corning had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.