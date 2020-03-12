Personal Capital Advisors Corp Purchases 34,592 Shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,592 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned approximately 0.27% of Hain Celestial Group worth $7,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Hain Celestial Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,670,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,213,000 after buying an additional 314,662 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hain Celestial Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,432,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,145,000 after buying an additional 144,761 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Hain Celestial Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,092,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,354,000 after buying an additional 22,174 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Hain Celestial Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,092,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,456,000 after buying an additional 52,162 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hain Celestial Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 764,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,834,000 after buying an additional 19,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

HAIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.18.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.47. The company had a trading volume of 275,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.85. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $27.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.72.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.31 million. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

