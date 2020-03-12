Personal Capital Advisors Corp Purchases 4,013 Shares of RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned about 0.20% of RLI worth $7,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in RLI by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,278,000 after buying an additional 37,399 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in RLI by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,194,000 after buying an additional 21,438 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in RLI by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 174,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,669,000 after buying an additional 8,170 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RLI by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 153,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,790,000 after buying an additional 22,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in RLI by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 134,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,072,000 after buying an additional 12,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

RLI stock traded down $4.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.56. 49,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,554. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.94 and its 200 day moving average is $92.42. RLI Corp has a 52 week low of $68.79 and a 52 week high of $99.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. RLI had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $233.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.01 million. Equities analysts expect that RLI Corp will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.80%.

In other RLI news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $133,309.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan S. Fleming acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.22 per share, for a total transaction of $46,332.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,876.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

