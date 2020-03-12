Personal Capital Advisors Corp Purchases 5,119 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned 0.68% of Stepan worth $15,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Stepan during the third quarter valued at $1,367,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Stepan by 68.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 19,704 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Stepan by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,020,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,601,000 after purchasing an additional 31,030 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Stepan during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Stepan during the third quarter valued at $2,175,000. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCL. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

Shares of NYSE:SCL traded down $5.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.40. 17,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,735. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.83 and a 200 day moving average of $97.64. Stepan has a 52-week low of $75.24 and a 52-week high of $105.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $444.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.45 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stepan will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

