Personal Capital Advisors Corp Purchases 68,555 Shares of Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,555 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned about 1.84% of Clearwater Paper worth $6,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the fourth quarter worth $421,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 448,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,574,000 after purchasing an additional 31,605 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLW has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Clearwater Paper from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Clearwater Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of Clearwater Paper stock traded down $4.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,526. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.33. Clearwater Paper Corp has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $31.49. The company has a market cap of $410.25 million, a PE ratio of -52.41 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.43. Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $435.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper Corp will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

