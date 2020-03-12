Personal Capital Advisors Corp Raises Holdings in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 26,539 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned 0.55% of Triumph Group worth $6,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 13,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGI. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

TGI traded down $3.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.81. 85,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,320. The company has a market cap of $517.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.48. Triumph Group Inc has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $29.38.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.32 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 26.30% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Triumph Group Inc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Triumph Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.43%.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

