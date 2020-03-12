Personal Capital Advisors Corp Raises Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,293 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,911,953 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,567,161,000 after buying an additional 157,055 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,953,887 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,633,841,000 after purchasing an additional 141,977 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,146,884 shares of the software company’s stock worth $708,064,000 after purchasing an additional 26,136 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,091,437 shares of the software company’s stock worth $689,777,000 after purchasing an additional 74,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,737 shares of the software company’s stock worth $509,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,524 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $23,625.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,793 shares of company stock valued at $20,267,469. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.48.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $37.83 on Thursday, reaching $277.40. 739,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,689,760. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $357.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.65. The company has a market capitalization of $160.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.99. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $252.03 and a twelve month high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.