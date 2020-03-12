Personal Capital Advisors Corp Raises Position in El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 96,250 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned approximately 1.49% of El Pollo LoCo worth $7,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOCO. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,452,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,985,000 after purchasing an additional 24,688 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 571,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo during the 4th quarter worth $2,249,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 121,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 48,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 87,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get El Pollo LoCo alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOCO. BidaskClub cut shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of El Pollo LoCo stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.23. 20,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,835. The stock has a market cap of $347.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.43. El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. El Pollo LoCo had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $107.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. El Pollo LoCo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

El Pollo LoCo Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO).

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo LoCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo LoCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.