Personal Capital Advisors Corp Sells 206,072 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lowered its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 87.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,516 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 206,072 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in 3M by 73.5% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth $45,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMM. UBS Group lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.92.

Shares of MMM traded down $13.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,025,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,137,947. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $143.55 and a 52 week high of $219.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.