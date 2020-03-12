Personal Capital Advisors Corp Sells 53,490 Shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp trimmed its stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 886,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,490 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned about 0.20% of Under Armour worth $17,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 269.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 818,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,703,000 after purchasing an additional 597,324 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,138,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,478,000 after purchasing an additional 242,747 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,944,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,037,000 after purchasing an additional 142,581 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 244.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 137,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $1,987,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UA traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.74. The company had a trading volume of 482,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,689,132. Under Armour Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 1.39.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter.

UA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Under Armour to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

