Personal Capital Advisors Corp Takes $29 Million Position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 295,046 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,997,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned about 0.22% of Twilio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 195.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 243.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Twilio by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $50,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.82, for a total value of $2,470,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,307 shares of company stock worth $17,437,231 over the last three months. 10.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Twilio from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Twilio from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.78.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded down $8.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a current ratio of 8.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.79. Twilio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $85.18 and a fifty-two week high of $151.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.85 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 27.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.