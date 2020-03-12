Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) Shares Purchased by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,916 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned 1.54% of Petmed Express worth $7,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETS. FMR LLC grew its position in Petmed Express by 9,448.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Petmed Express during the 1st quarter worth about $2,475,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Petmed Express by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Petmed Express by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Petmed Express by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 14,017 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PETS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Petmed Express from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Petmed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

In other news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $98,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,736.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PETS stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.61. 67,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,477. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.74 and a 200 day moving average of $22.68. Petmed Express Inc has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $29.17. The company has a market cap of $471.17 million, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.61.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Petmed Express had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $59.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

About Petmed Express

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

