PlatinumBAR Price Hits $0.0018 on Top Exchanges (XPTX)

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded 41.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. PlatinumBAR has a total market cap of $3,934.38 and $4.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlatinumBAR coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Crex24. During the last seven days, PlatinumBAR has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PlatinumBAR alerts:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000034 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PlatinumBAR Profile

PlatinumBAR (CRYPTO:XPTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. The official website for PlatinumBAR is platinumbar.io . PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx

Buying and Selling PlatinumBAR

PlatinumBAR can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinumBAR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlatinumBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlatinumBAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlatinumBAR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.