Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Stake Boosted by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,016 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Proofpoint by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,685,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,991,000 after purchasing an additional 240,427 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Proofpoint by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,242,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,591,000 after purchasing an additional 174,075 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Proofpoint by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 968,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,136,000 after purchasing an additional 130,938 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Proofpoint by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 935,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,767,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Proofpoint by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,701,000 after purchasing an additional 16,036 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.96, for a total value of $309,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,378.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.02, for a total value of $610,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,686.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,763,425. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Proofpoint stock traded down $11.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.14. 41,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,914. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Proofpoint Inc has a twelve month low of $102.10 and a twelve month high of $133.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.36.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $243.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.11 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PFPT shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Proofpoint from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson started coverage on Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Proofpoint from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.75.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

