Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 466.33 ($6.13).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFG shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.23) target price on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 378 ($4.97) to GBX 363 ($4.78) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Shore Capital raised shares of Provident Financial to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 485 ($6.38) to GBX 520 ($6.84) in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of PFG traded down GBX 65.70 ($0.86) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 279.10 ($3.67). The stock had a trading volume of 2,108,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,000. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of GBX 348.70 ($4.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 617.60 ($8.12). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 447.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 432.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.88, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market cap of $707.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a GBX 16 ($0.21) dividend. This is a positive change from Provident Financial’s previous dividend of $9.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.66%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 0.82%.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

