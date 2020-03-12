Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 185,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $3,322,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,101.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. 81.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSTG traded down $2.03 on Thursday, reaching $11.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,153,827. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $23.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average of $17.52.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 12.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

